ANTS Digital bags the digital, brand and performance marketing mandate for Vega’s upcoming vertical

Vega has appointed ANTS Digital Pvt Ltd as their digital, brand and performance marketing partner for their new upcoming vertical. The agency will be responsible to launch this vertical across digital and social platforms and create innovative campaigns for the B2B market. The company plans to offer a comprehensive range of services and solutions curated by the leading grooming professionals for styling experts. By leveraging this launch, the brand aims to redefine the future of styling and grooming for creators.

“As part of our expansion plan for this financial year we are looking to broaden our horizon into the B2B space. We will be embracing the strong fundamentals and market understanding from the core business yet creating a new niche by delivering quality, precision, and the widest assortment of professional tools to this creator community. We wanted to partner with an agency that understood how to link a powerful creative idea and create a meaningful proposition out of that,” Eiti Singhal, chief marketing officer, Vega, said.

For Sanjay Arora, CEO, ANTS Digital Private Limited, Vega as a strong legacy brand is an asset to the agency’s portfolio. “By developing new age, innovative strategies by constantly studying and recognising industry bottlenecks, we are exponentially growing the B2B push for many brands. With the launch of this new premium vertical, we have the opportunity here to scale Vega’s product offerings and consumer acumen by building a robust community of creators and a strong digital and retail presence,” he added.

Vega is a name in the head-to-toe grooming and beauty category. The company over the last two decades, has developed products across personal care appliances and the beauty care accessories segment. Today, it offers a range of over 700 products for men, women and children in the B2C space that includes hair brushes, hand-made combs, bath accessories, makeup brushes, sponges and puffs, pedicure and manicure tools, hair straighteners, hair dryers, hair curlers, hair stylers, face care, men’s trimmer, groomers, among others.

