Antara Jewellery pays homage to women through its latest campaign ‘Diamond Diva’

Antara Jewellery has rolled out its brand campaign ‘Diamond Diva’ with an intention to pay homage to the strength of women and the support they give to each other.

According to Tejas Nagda, CEO and marketing head, Antara Jewellery, the campaign highlights the journey of a woman and the daily challenges she faces. “Diamond Diva celebrates little moments that show that a woman alone owns enough power but together they can make an impact. We believe that women are the ‘Diamond Divas’ of today. These ‘Diamond Divas’ have come a long way and are as valuable as diamonds in the lives of people around them,” she added.

Through the campaign, the brand highlights the spirit of womanhood by showing how women are each other’s support system in challenging situations. The film shows three women helping each other in different circumstances, enabling them to bear tough days. As per the company, the three ladies shown in the campaign are shown to be the epitome of strength. “The video celebrates women from different walks of life who are collaborating and not competing to attain success and fight all odds to achieve the end goal. This campaign showcases how small gestures towards each other and make life extraordinary. These little acts of kindness are what make women ‘shine together’. The story of the women in the video shows that they have come a long way and are valuable to the people around them,” the company stated.Through the campaign, the brand showcases its range of jewellery designs from everyday jewellery to ornaments for special occasions. Antara Jewellery offers a range of collections such as The Diamond Series, Story Book Wedding, Elara and Titli to cater to the needs of the audience. Established in 1981, Antara stores are based at Dadar and Borivali in Mumbai.

