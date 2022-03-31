ANSR revamps brand identity

ANSR on Thursday rolled out its refreshed brand identity and the new company logo. Called the ‘Future Beam,’ the new logo aims to put a spotlight on the company’s future. “The recent big changes in ANSR’s business structure and vision made us stop and consider how the business is perceived by customers and employees alike. We realised it was time to refresh the brand touchpoints and communicate the organisation’s new, evolving direction with clarity and consistency,” Lalit Ahuja, founder and CEO of ANSR said.

According to Smitha Hemmigae, head of marketing, ANSR, the new identity has been built in conjunction with the company’s partners, customers, and employees. “Going forward, we will look at expanding in not just metro cities, but also non metro cities. We’re looking at further enhancing our end-to-end platform strategy through robust partnerships with some of our service providers,” she told BrandWagon Online.

The rebranding reflects a balance between ANSR’s legacy and future positioning, the company said. “The two parts in the new logo showcase the collaborative partnerships and end-to-end solutions that ANSR provides to customers. Built on a framework that was inspired by ‘sacred geometry,’ the radial light beams represent energy and a welcoming nature – the open arms of partnership and the steps represent progress and exponential growth. Inspired by constructivism, a philosophy that aimed to reflect modern industrial society and urban space, the uppercase typography reflects the technology age, while the teal background is sophisticated with a strong contrast.”

ANSR enables organisations to build, manage and scale global teams through Global Capability Centers (GCCs). It provides full life-cycle services including GCC design, set up and enabling operations. As per the company, ANSR’s ‘GCC-as-a-Service’ is delivered in a no-Capex and ‘pay-as-you-grow’ manner that enhances ‘time to value’ and neutralises the known risks associated with setting up globally distributed teams. Since its inception, ANSR claims to have established over 80 GCCs aggregating to over 85,000 enterprise talent with over $1.6 billion in investment.

