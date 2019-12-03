Anshula Kapoor’s Fankind rolls out its sixth campaign with Ananya Panday

The campaign with Ananya Panday goes live on December 2, 2019

Founded by Anshula Kapoor online fundraising platform Fankind has launched its sixth campaign with actor Ananya Panday. As part of the campaign, every fan who donates to this cause will receive a personalised autographed certificate from the actress, and one fan participating in the campaign will get the opportunity to have lunch with the actress. Through this campaign, Panday will raise funds for the NGO Hothur Foundation. The proceeds of this campaign will be used to provide medical and surgical treatment of women and children who are acid attack survivors and help empower them on their road to recovery. The campaign with Ananya Panday goes live on December 2, 2019.

“Hothur Foundation works towards improving the quality of life of acid attack survivors through their medical and rehabilitation programs which aims at providing them with medical care and a chance at getting back on their feet with access to education, professional courses, and counseling,” Ananya Panday explained. Further, she urged her fans to support the cause as she and her family have been doing for years by giving acid attack survivors a chance to get their lives back.

Hothur Foundation works with women and children acid attack survivors across the country . The NGO helps survivors by providing the required medical treatment for free, including reconstructive and corrective surgeries, to correct functional, non-cosmetic deformities, post-surgical medical care and rehabilitation as well as trauma and psychological counseling. The funds raised with the help of this Fankind experience will help empower children and women who are acid attack survivors. The survivors are also provided with vocational training. Additionally, the workshops they conduct across the country is aimed at motivating the survivors and helping them become independent and empowered individuals.

Fankind recently announced the winner of their campaign with Prajakta Koli and the fan will get the opportunity to play games and wrestle wearing a sumo suit with the YouTube star soon. Whereas, Karan Johar’s campaign with Fankind is currently ongoing with the winner getting an opportunity to have a cup of coffee with the director and a tour of the swanky Dharma productions office.