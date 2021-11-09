ANS Commerce onboards Bira 91

ANS Commerce’s performance marketing solution will allow Bira 91 to boost merchandise sales and reach more consumers in a cost-effective manner.

ANS Commerce, a full-stack e-commerce enablement startup, has onboarded Bira 91 onto its platform. With this association, ANS Commerce will be offering its full-stack solutions – brandstore tech, performance marketing, and warehousing and order fulfillment, to Bira 91.

ANS Commerce’s performance marketing solution will allow Bira 91 to boost merchandise sales and reach more consumers in a cost-effective manner. Besides, the platform’s warehousing and order fulfillment offering will unlock pan India storage capabilities, supply chain execution, inventory optimisation, multi-category storage support and warehouse transfer, and order return management services for Bira 91. Furthermore, ANS Commerce will be powering Bira 91’s website through its proprietary, enterprise-ready, feature-rich, tech-powered brandstore Kartify, the company said in a statement.

“Brands often find it challenging to manage every aspect of e-commerce efficiently while also focusing on their core product/service. ANS Commerce’s full-stack solutions are designed to address these challenges, enabling brands to focus on their core product. The entire e-commerce servicing is taken care of by us through our best-in-class solution stack that provides flexibility and end-to-end support. We are delighted to onboard a fast-growing brand such as Bira 91 that will be availing our full-stack solutions onto our platform and look forward to a fruitful relationship,” Mansi Bhatia, business director at ANS Commerce said.

“As one of the fastest-growing beer brands in the world, Bira 91 has always aspired to bring unique, flavourful and colorful beers to Indian consumers worldwide. Moving ahead in our mission of being the beer of choice for consumers, we were looking to partner with an e-commerce enablement platform with a digital-first approach offering full-stack services, hence ANS was our first choice. We are delighted to partner with ANS Commerce, as we believe that this association will help drive our brand’s growth through their expertise”, Deepak Sinha, VP marketing at Bira 91, added on the association.

