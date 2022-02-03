Ankur Sharma named co-founder of Instamojo

Prior to being on-boarded to the founding team, Sharma was the vice president of analytics at the firm

Instamojo on Thursday announced the appointment of Ankur Sharma as the co-founder of the company. He will play a key role in building and growing Instamojo’s ecommerce product line, including an online store builder and smart pages.

Prior to being onboarded to the founding team, Sharma was the vice president of analytics at the firm. His expertise lies in leading data science initiatives and product-led growth strategies. Before joining Instamojo, Sharma was with Kiwi Inc. (a mobile gaming startup) and Capital One (a bank in the USA).

Sharma joined Instamojo as head of analytics in 2015, and has played a vital role in building the firm’s data science and growth hacking functions, the company said. “Along with enabling a data-driven product culture at Instamojo, he has been the driving force behind the development of several successful products which also include the convenience fee feature, sachet loans and other related domains,” it added.

“Instamojo has been a highly rewarding experience for me so far, and I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to contribute to the growth of the brand, from a fintech platform to a digital solution provider. Today, with the e-commerce sector on the rise, Instamojo has tailored tools to enable small and medium businesses in the country to operate digitally. In my new role as co-founder, my goal is to take Instamojo to new heights and ensure that our products provide innovative support for small businesses,” Ankur Sharma, chief of growth and data and co-founder, Instamojo said.

“With his vast experience and knowledge in product-led strategy, Sharma has been a major contributor towards developing Instamojo’s product suite. He is indeed a great asset to team Instamojo, and we look forward to working with Ankur in his new role, as we progress towards digitising the Indian D2C sector,” Sampad Swain, CEO and co-founder, Instamojo, stated.

