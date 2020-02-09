Anjani Rathor joins HDFC Bank as CDO

Anjani Rathor worked with Bharti Airtel Ltd for over 12 years and left the telecom company as chief information officer

HDFC Bank Ltd on Sunday appointed Anjani Rathor as chief digital officer. As the group head of digital banking, he will be responsible for taking the Bank’s digital transformation journey to the next level. According to the bank, Rathor’s role will cut across verticals. He will oversee and further the adoption of digital technologies across the enterprise and the performance of digital channels. He joins in place of Nitin Chugh, who has moved to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank as CEO.

Prior to HDFC Bank, Rathor worked with Bharti Airtel Ltd for over 12 years and left the telecom company as chief information officer (CIO) of Consumer Business. Joined in 2007, he spearheaded several transformational initiatives in various capacities during his tenure at Airtel. With over 23 years of experience, Anjani Rathor brings with him rich and diverse experience across sectors such as banking, consulting, aviation, and telecom. Prior to Bharti Airtel, he held leadership positions with organisations such as Boeing, Accenture and Citicorp.

According to Aditya Puri, managing director, HDFC Bank, Rathor’s impeccable credentials and proven leadership abilities will make him an excellent addition to the bank’s senior leadership team. “Under Anjani Rathor’s leadership we’ll be able to offer our customers an enhanced user experience,” he added.

HDFC Bank has always been a frontrunner in the digital space, Anjani Rathor said. “It’ll be my endeavour to push the envelope even further when it comes to digital solutions,” he elaborated.

The appointment comes at an opportune time as earlier in the month, HDFC Bank launched a new application christened as “myApps” in an attempt to boost digital payments. To benefit urban local bodies, housing societies, local clubs and gymkhanas and religious institutions, HDFC Bank designed myApps. According to the bank, myApps will allow institutions to customise their branding and content.

