Anita Nayyar of ZEE5 on life beyond work

Anita Nayyar, head, customer strategy and relationships, ZEE5

On my bookshelf

I am currently reading Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Albert Liebermann and Héctor García. A relevant book in these times.

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love

Umrao Jaan and Silsila are two beautiful classics that I can watch again. I recently watched Pakeezah. As for TV shows, I liked House of Cards and Mirzapur.

My inspiration is…

Roda Mehta. She is the mother of media planning in India. I was trained by her, and will continue to look up to her. In fact, more than half of the senior professionals in the media industry today have been trained by her.

If not in this profession, I would have been…

A doctor. I have an Honours degree in microbiology and a PG degree in pathology.

My wanderlust

I have never been to Srinagar; would love to see that heaven on earth.

