Animeta names Devdatta Potnis as chief executive officer

Animeta, an AI-powered tech creator, has named Devdatta Potnis as its chief executive officer. The tech platform, which was launched recently, said that it aims to create and nurture the potential of the Asian digital-creator economy, through financial and analytical support.

In his new role, Potnis will be responsible for overseeing the growth, scalability at Animeta besides building a team. The company has already begun its operations and will soon announce its creator partners’ roster.

“We intend to bring the studio model into the creator economy space where we will be investing in the right creators and creating brands out of them. We will bring about multi-platform monetization, increase their community in regional & international markets, maximize their brand campaigns & empower them for social commerce; all through our AI-powered creator tech platform”, said Devdatta Potnis.



Potnis has over 15 years of experience under his belt, having worked within media content business – from producing & financing original content for all leading OTT & Pay TV platforms to market of films & branded entertainment to celebrity management across organisations like Star, Viacom18, Balaji, Reliance among others.

“Dev has the ability to build a scalable business, address an individual creator’s needs & manage investor relationships with equal passion & commitment. So he is the right person to spearhead Animeta on its growth path. I’m very happy to have him on board. He has also managed to put together a stellar team which we will be announcing soon.” Anish Mehta, founder, Animeta said.

