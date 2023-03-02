Animeta, creator tech company announces key leadership hirings

Animeta, the creator tech company recently launched by former Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Mehta, announced several strategic hires. The new leadership team brings together seasoned professionals from different tech and media companies.

The new appointees include Vipasha Joshi as COO, Krishna Desai, as CPO and Biswamitra “Vishu” Ray who will look after branded content and creator projects at Animeta. These appointments follow the recent announcement of Devdatta Potnis as its CEO, who was previously with Cosmos Maya and Viacom.

In his role as CEO, Devdatta Potnis will be responsible for growth, scalability and building a robust team at Animeta. Most recently, Potnis was the chief growth officer at Indian animation studio Cosmos-Maya, where he was instrumental in commissioning content deals worth $100+ million and growing the team from 30 members to over 1,000.

“Our AI-powered platform will provide talented creators with multi-platform monetization opportunities while increasing their communities in regional and international markets. I am glad that we have a stellar team with the right and relevant experiences to accomplish this.”

Among the new appointees, Joshi will lead creator growth and content strategy at Animeta across all major verticals, languages and regions. Joshi’s experience includes eight years as head of diversity at Google India, and stints at Dentsu and Jellysmack, where she developed the creator program in APAC and grew creator revenue fivefold across multiple platforms.

On the product side, chief product officer and data scientist, Desai will oversee the development of Animeta’s AI-powered platform to provide data and business intelligence to drive the company’s operations. A media expert with over 22 years of experience in the television and media industries, Desai has built data-driven plans for leading multinationals, including WPP and WarnerMedia, where he held the position of network head.

Rounding out the new leadership team, Ray will serve as SVP of branded content and creator projects, focusing on creator growth and partnerships. Ray previously spent eight years at Meta, where he led creator strategy for Facebook and Instagram in India and managed the platforms’ relationships with the country’s most followed and talented creators.

Animeta is a Singapore-based creator tech company focused on creating and nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities and maximize their earnings across multiple social media platforms and customized brand solutions through the proprietary Animeta™ AI-based Self-Service Creator Tech platform.

