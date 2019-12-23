Anil Shankar joins Starcom as vice president, Digital Media Solutions

Anil Shankar’s experience spans across verticals such as consumer goods, financial services, telecommunications and e-commerce

The human experience company Starcom India has appointed Anil Shankar as vice president of Digital Media Solutions. In his new role, Shankar and will lead the overall digital agenda, vision and offerings of the company. Shankar has a proven track record of building and developing high performing digital teams and solutions ranging from full funnel data-led planning to measurement, attribution and monetisation. His experience spans across verticals such as consumer goods, financial services, telecommunications and e-commerce.

With over 16 years of experience in digital marketing and technology, Anil Shankar has worked across digital media platforms. Prior to this, Shankar headed the programmatic sales division at Times Internet for more than a year. Moreover, Shankar has worked with leading agencies such as WPP, GroupM and Affle.

For Rathi Gangappa, CEO, Starcom India, Shankar brings a wealth of digital expertise, strong leadership and new perspectives to Starcom. Further, he stated, Shankar will add value to the company’s clients. “His extensive experience across agency, client and publisher ecosystems makes him an invaluable asset,” Gangappa noted.

“From banners to big data, big screens to mobile screens, even our smallest of towns are getting digitally equipped. This makes India the most exciting digital market in the world. I am confident that Starcom’s robust client portfolio, talent, infrastructure with strong technology and programmatic solutions will surely help in further deepening the client’s confidence,” Anil Shankar stated.

From the stable of Publicis Groupe, Starcom is a media communications agency with more than 5,000 employees worldwide. The company has partnered with the world’s leading marketers and new establishment brands, including Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Kellogg Company, Kraft Heinz, Samsung, Visa among others. Starcom India handles clients such as Dabur, Fiat Chrysler, Ola, Nykaa, Citi, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank among others.

