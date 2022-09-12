Anika Agarwal joins Orient Electric as chief marketing and customer experience officer

Orient Electric Limited has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Anika Agarwal as chief marketing and customer experience officer. At Orient Electric, she will be responsible for all aspects of the Orient brand, driving the overall brand and go-to-market strategy. She will be supporting the growth and market expansion for all business units of the company including fans, home appliances, lighting and switchgear as well as scale up the digital footprint of the business. Anika Agarwal will be based at the company’s head office in New Delhi.

According to Rakesh Khanna, MD and CEO, Orient Electric Limited, Agarwal is a seasoned marketing leader who comes with an impressive track record of building strong consumer brands. “I am confident that her expertise in leveraging technology for driving business growth and delivering superior consumer experiences will help us to further strengthen our customer-centric growth strategy,” he added.

Agarwal has more than two decades of experience in marketing, digital transformation, and direct-to-consumer business across industries including retail, telecom, and insurance. She has previously been associated with reputed companies like Nokia Corporation, Niva Bupa Health Insurance and her last assignment was with MMTC-PAMP as president-consumer business. Prior to that, she was associated with Niva Bupa Health Insurance for close to a decade as their chief marketing officer and director-digital SBU. “Orient is deeply committed to customer centricity and thus my efforts will be directed at elevating customer experience across all brand touchpoints, backed by insights and analytics and best-in-class digital technologies. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to position Orient as the market leader in its segment,” Anika Agarwal, Chief marketing and customer experience officer, Orient Electric Limited, stated.

Orient Electric Limited is a part of $2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group. It claims to have a strong manufacturing capabilities and presence spanning over 40 countries, offering a diverse selection of consumer electrical solutions including fans, home appliances, lighting and switchgear.

