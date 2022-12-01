Ananta Capital appoints Ankit Kapoor as operating partner, chief marketing officer

Ananta Capital has appointed Ankit Kapoor as the company’s operating partner and chief marketing officer (CMO). According to the company, Kapoor’s new role will include leading brand strategy and communication across Ananta brands such as Bella Vita Organic, GNC, Guardian Retail, Bevzilla beverages, among others.

Kapoor is an important addition to our leadership team with his understanding and experience of brand marketing and strategy, Ashutosh Taparia, founder and managing partner, Ananta Capital, said. “We are on a strong growth trajectory in all our fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses and I’m sure Kapoor will play a key role in this journey,” he added.

Prior to his current appointment, Kapoor headed marketing for various Nestle brands such as KitKat, Milkybar, and BarOne. Additionally, he has headed marketing divisions at SC Johnson and ITC. As per company claims, he will be overseeing the entire marketing function for all FMCG brands of Ananta Capital.

