Anand Venkatraman joins CleverTap as COO

CleverTap on Thursday announced the appointment of Anand Venkatraman as the chief operating officer (COO). “His appointment underlines our ambitious growth plans to be the gamechanger for user retention. He has a successful track record in taking businesses global, building highly engaged teams, and establishing creative approaches for customer success. Venkatraman will strengthen the CleverTap management team to help scale the company to the next level by bringing in excellence in execution,” Sidharth Malik, CEO, CleverTap Inc, said.

Venkatraman has over two decades of experience in building and scaling global teams and P&Ls across various sales motions. He joins from Freshworks where he led the fast-growing Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa business. He also played a key role in driving global partnerships to independently grow the business across more than 40 countries, scaling the technology marketplace and embedded Freshworks deep into the worldwide startup ecosystem. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at Akamai and Microsoft in APJ and India.

“CleverTap is emerging as the retention category market leader, in not just India and South-East Asia but also in markets such as North America, Latin America, Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Europe. I am looking forward to being a part of CleverTap’s journey in taking the Indian SaaS story to the world,” Venkatraman stated.

CleverTap empowers digital consumer brands to increase customer retention and lifetime value. The company claims to drive context and individualisation with the help of a unified and deep data layer, AI/ML powered insights and automation. Backed by venture capital firms such as Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, and Accel, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in Mumbai, Singapore, and Dubai.

