Anand Murty joins DDB Mudra as strategy head

DDB Mudra has appointed Anand Murty to steer the strategy function for its offices across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram. In his new role, Murty will report into Amit Kekre, national strategy head, DDB Mudra Group. “With him on the team, a revamped strategy structure to suit the agency of the future, I am confident that we are in an even stronger position to fuel the group’s ambitions and growth,” Kekre said on the appointment.

In a career spanning over 18 years, Murty has worked as a marketer with consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser before moving to advertising and leading the strategy product for Ogilvy and Taproot Dentsu. He has led brands such as Sprite, Smartwater, Voltas, Honda, Pernod Ricard, GSK and Set Wet among others. His last stint was at Taproot Dentsu, where he led the strategy for the agency’s Gurugram division.

“It is an absolute privilege to work with the incredible set of planners that DDB has nurtured over the years. I look forward to building and keeping up the momentum – and loving every moment of it,” Murty added in his new role.

The DDB Mudra Group is a marketing and creative services group in India. Part of the DDB Worldwide Group, the group offers combinations of capabilities, from brand strategy, campaign design, experience design, digital strategy, content solutions, media planning and buying, analytics and reporting to shopper marketing, through its agency brands –DDB Mudra, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, OMD Mudramax, Interbrand, Track, TracyLocke and DDB Health and Lifestyle. The agency’s approach combines creativity, persuasive storytelling and technology with a deep understanding of people, culture and businesses.

