Anand Chakravarthy joins Results and Outcomes as co-founder

Chakravarthy has more than two decades experience of working with brands and businesses

Edtech firm Results and Outcomes has announced the appointment of Anand Chakravarthy, the former managing director at GroupM’s Essence, as co-founder of the company. He will work alongside Tarun Katial, investor and founder in media tech and edu tech, to design and deliver upskilling courses focused on areas impacted by digital transformation, for working professionals.

Results and Outcomes is a new ed-tech venture created by industry practitioners with expertise in media and entertainment, technology, digital marketing and driving digital transformation.

Chakravarthy has more than two decades experience of working with brands and businesses, helping them to scale and succeed. With his diverse set of skills encompassing business management, marketing and media, communication and new business development, he will help scale up the offerings from the company and drive future growth, the firm said.

“Having worked in the digital marketing ecosystem, the impact of digital disruption on businesses and people is very evident. Results and Outcomes is focused on building distinctive courses for specific cohorts of working professionals. Our focus is on offering them genuine upskilling programs, creating value for both associates and organisations alike. With an exciting portfolio of courses coming up, focused on the future of work, I am looking forward to this journey,” Chakravarthy said.

“Anand’s depth of experience and expertise across digital marketing and media will be very beneficial for Results and Outcomes. His inclusion to the company will help us explore various avenues and build a distinctive Ed-Tech platform, for working professionals across the industry,” Katial added on the appointment.

Results and Outcomes has recently launched its first upskilling course in partnership with MICA – Advanced Digital Transformation Program, delivered by domain experts bringing real-world application into the classroom.

Read Also: Anuraag Srivastava appointed as the CEO of Rainshine Entertainment India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook