Anand Bhadkamkar appointed as group CFO and president, strategy of Logicserve Digital

Logicserve Digital has appointed Anand Bhadkamkar as the group CFO and president, strategy. The appointment came into effect on March 28, 2022. His appointment is in line with the company’s vision to strengthen its offering in the Indian market and to expand in multiple markets globally. In his new role, he will report to Prasad Shejale, founder and CEO, Logicserve Digital. Logicserve Digital has the capabilities and aspirations to be a leading global digital marketing and transformation company, Shejale said. “We are looking at stratospheric organic and inorganic growth in the years ahead. We look forward to having a highly experienced and dynamic leader like Bhadkamkar join our mission. His experience in running a successful global company, acquiring and integrating over 13 companies in India will certainly serve well in expanding our footprint in the market,” he added.

Bhadkamkar brings to the firm over 25 years of work experience. He started his career with EY 25 years ago and served as the vice president of finance at Lowe Lintas before joining Dentsu. He was associated with Dentsu Aegis Network for more than 13 years and played multiple roles during his tenure, including COO and CFO of South Asia and CEO of Dentsu India from 2019. As per the company, Bhadkamkar will be setting the tone and culture of collaboration amongst the group companies and strengthening the financial discipline, fund management and M&A.

For Bhadkamkar, currently digital stands at the epicentre for all businesses, and the possibilities encircling this space are endless. “Logicserve Digital’s ambition to play a pivotal role in digital marketing and transformation globally is infectious. Shejale’s vision to go global along with the combined talent and capabilities built over a decade forms a formidable combination. I look forward to actively collaborating with the team to enable an even faster growth trajectory,” he added.

