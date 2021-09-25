Amul Macho’s new campaign features Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal

The films feature Mandanna playing a young yoga instructor

Amul Macho has rolled out a new TVC for the launch of Macho Sporto. Conceptualised by creative agency Leo Burnett and promoted by media agency Madison Media Omega, the TVC series features Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal.

The films feature Mandanna playing a young yoga instructor and Kaushal as one of her attractive students. The ad shows different scenarios during their yoga sessions where Rashmika happens to catch a glimpse of Vicky’s Macho Sporto waistband and in an attempt to get another look, has him reaching high shelves and holding longer poses.

“We are reviving our iconic campaign, ‘Yeh Toh Bada Toing Hai’, with a modern and trendier avatar of our brand, Macho Sporto. Although we are advertising men’s underwear, the campaign is centred around a young and confident woman who is empowered enough to gaze at a man she feels attracted to. Breaking patriarchal stereotypes, the campaign intends to highlight how today’s women don’t hesitate in making the first move. What better than a male underwear brand to convey this message and begin a fresh conversation,” Navinn Seksaria, MD of JG Hosiery, parent company of Macho Sporto said.

Through our campaign Yeh toh bada Toing Hai 2.0 – we wanted to address and break regressive old fashioned gender stereotypes, Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said. “Typically innerwear brands portray conventional male dominant imagery, but our films depict a role reversal where we normalise and make the woman in control. This is probably the first time where a men’s wear brand is showing a woman taking the lead. The films are light hearted and have the brand’s signature tongue-in-cheek humour with Vicky and Rashmika playing their onscreen roles perfectly,” Das added further.

