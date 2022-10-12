Ampverse with 7Sea Esports forays into lifestyle and entertainment segment

Singapore-based gaming company Ampverse has forayed into the lifestyle and entertainment segment through its recent music video. The music video was launched as a part of a rebranding exercise for 7Sea Esports and is supported by content creators.

The company claims to have spearheaded its approach into building a multi dimensional entertainment brand through its latest video anthem. Titled ‘RISE UP’, the video has been developed in collaboration with six content creators such as Ravator Music, Fing, Angelina, Android gamers, Savage girl gaming and Malika that focus on the rapidly changing demographics and content consumption patterns across global urban regions. The video also features 7Sea Esports athletes such as Spraygod, Sarang, Aladin, Sparky and coach Osmium. We are looking forward to entering this new era as it was always a part of our strategy to build a brand that sits at the intersection of popular culture,” Charlie Ballie, co-founder and CSO, Ampverse, said.

As per the company, the song is a representation of 7Sea Esports’ growth over the years and its popularity among the Indian gaming and Esports community; 7Sea Esports’ new wave of Generation Z content is sure to further cement 7Sea Esports’ place in the hearts of its young audience in the years to come.

Earlier, Ampverse had spearheaded the growth and development of 7Sea Esports following its blueprint of changing high-growth esports teams into culturally powerful relevant brands while also creating strong communities that connect with fans at a large scale. Keeping in mind its growth prospects and business expansion, the company decided to take this plunge. By venturing into the domain of lifestyle and entertainment Ampverse has consolidated its position and role not only within the domain of esports and gaming but also in the aforementioned industry.

