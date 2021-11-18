Ampverse enters Indian market, acquires 7Sea Esports

Ampverse claims to have a community of more than 80 million fans

Esports organisation Ampverse has announced its launch in India, its fourth operational market. In line with its foray into the Indian market, Ampverse has acquired 7Sea Esports. The esports company is also planning to make a multi-million dollar investment to accelerate the esports and gaming ecosystem in the Indian market, as per an official statement.

“India has always been part of our growth plan and is a very exciting opportunity for us given the rapid acceleration of esports. We look for teams with a track record of success. Most importantly, we look for founders who are truly passionate about creating iconic esports organisations that drive unprecedented engagement with their fans and the market. 7Sea checks all those boxes and now it’s all about executing the blueprint and growing all aspects of the franchise,” Ferdinand Gutierrez, chief executive officer, Ampverse, said.

Ampverse, founded in 2019 by former Twitch, Universal Music, and Havas executives, claims to have a community of more than 80 million fans across its portfolio of teams and gaming talent. Currently, it has over 70 employees across Southeast Asia and India. It has claimed to witness triple-digit year-on-year revenue growth since its inception.

According to Santosh Pecheti, founder, 7Sea, even though the esports scene in India is relatively nascent compared to other markets across the wider region, the next few years will see a surge in the growing popularity of competitive gaming with more competitions, more teams, and more businesses involved.

“With Ampverse, we’re ready to take it to the next level. Their blueprint in grooming players and developing talent to compete at the highest level is what we need. We’re also ready to bring the best-in-class entertainment to the fans by partnering with India’s leading gaming creators,” Pecheti added.

Read Also: Vini Cosmetics names Vishal Kaul as CEO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook