Ampersand bags media mandate for TVS Eurogrip

TVS Eurogrip has awarded its social media mandate to Ampersand. TVS Srichakra Limited, makers of TVS Eurogrip brand of tyres is a manufacturer and exporter of two, three-wheeler tyres and off-highway tyres. Incorporated in 1982, it is one of the verticals of the TVS Mobility – the holding company for the businesses.

For Kavitha Ganesan, general manager, marketing, TVS Eurogrip, the company is committed to building a strong consumer brand, growth in the digital and social media space is critical for the company to win with its target audience. “We are confident that Ampersand’s team will bring fresh ideas to the table and help us build an impactful and distinctive social presence,” she stated.

TVS Eurogrip is a great brand and an exciting category to build on social, Sushma Raghavan, head, brand management, Ampersand. “Not many brands in this category believe in the power of what social could do to improve the brand value or increase market share. We are confident we could raise the bar,” she added.

Headquartered in Madurai, TVS Srichakra has manufacturing facilities in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand). The company has a design centre in Milan, Italy supporting the R&D centre in Madurai and the tyres are tested in Indian, European, and Japanese road conditions.

Ampersand is a multidisciplinary agency with a team of more than 30 professionals with varied expertise in creative services, brand building, performance marketing, and content creation across both online and offline mediums.



