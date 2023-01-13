Ampere Vehicles rolls out ‘Har Gully Electric’ campaign

Ampere Vehicles has rolled out its ‘Har Gully Electric’ anthem to introduce its ‘Primus’ EV scooter. The anthem was conceptualised by Famous Innovations and features various rappers, namely, MC Altaf, EPR Iyer, Siri, Yungsta, and Killa K. The film has been directed by Lloyd Baptista and produced by Black T Productions. Through the anthem, the company aims to propagate clean mobility across India.

The brand communication partner, Famous Innovations envisioned a creative idea of making every street electric in India as Ampere, starting with the launch of the latest electric scooter Primus, Sanjay Behl, CEO and executive director, Greaves Electric Mobility, said. “‘Har Gully Electric’ campaign essence captures the country’s true regional and cultural nuances and is the most authentic and representative articulation of our brand purpose,” he added.

The anthem film features five Indian rappers with their individual distinctions resulting in a unifying voice. It showcases a multilingual rap collaboration to celebrate the power of the gullies and the coming of the electric age. Through these artists, the company looks at a modern mass appeal.

