Ampere Electric Vehicles becomes official EV partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023

Ampere, the flagship electric two-wheeler brand from Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, (“GEMPL”) has collaborated with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their official EV Partner for the upcoming season of the T20 League.

It is believed that this collaboration is in perfect sync with Ampere’s commitment to lead India towards a greener future.

The team will showcase a distinctive jersey referred to as the ‘Ampere Take Charge Squad’ and will be made of 100% sustainable materials and upcycled scrap, the company claims.

As per the company, the brand will also launch a limited edition RCB themed Primus electric scooter, and each match played at the home ground will feature an Ampere Electrifying Player of the Match who will receive the limited-edition Primus as an award. Additionally, the collaboration will involve giving away of special signed team merchandise and memorabilia to winners of contests run by the brand.

Commenting on this collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO and executive director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, “Collaboration with cricket helps us to connect with our customer’s at large, while we continue to democratize smart & sustainable mobility solutions, through our range of electric 2 wheelers for the masses. Our anthem to make Har Gully Electric, and inspire the community towards building a better planet is intimately tied to the culture of Har Gully Cricket.”

The collaboration will extend Ampere’s Har Gully Electric campaign to the Har Gully Cricket theme, featuring star RCB players, evoking nostalgia about gully cricket that the country is known to enjoy. Ampere customers will also get an enhanced T20 experience, with cricket-themed retail experiences and on-ground activations, and more.

Rajesh Menon, head and vice president, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “At RCB we firmly believe that progress towards a sustainable future requires collaboration and shared values. We are proud to join hands with Ampere and create a series of sustainable, exciting, and unique touchpoints for the RCB fans and Ampere consumers alike.”

