AM/NS India appoints Creativeland Asia to conceptualise and roll out its brand campaign

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has appointed Creativeland Asia to create its first 360-degree brand campaign. Additionally, it added that Dentsu iProspect has been mandated with the responsibility of the media planning, buying, and 360-degree dissemination of the campaign.

With the 360-degree campaign, entailing multiple media formats, the company has unveiled a dynamic, thoughtful, and global architecture that elevates the brand presentation, Bibek Chattopadhyay, head, corporate communications. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, said. “Reimagineering India – puts forth our ambitions for the market we serve. It is essential to the concept and reflects our brand philosophy, ‘Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures’” he added.

To narrate the story of how AM/NS India is Reimagineering the world, the film highlights the brand promise of brighter futures, with smarter steels, for people from all walks of life. Creativeland Asia also wrote a lilting, folksy song that accompanies the film, to remind the audience about the aspirations they harbour in their hearts.

