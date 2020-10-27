Amitabh Bachchan is India’s most trusted: IIHB Study

The study uses the research data across 64 active attributes covering image, personality and human factors

The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) has released its TIARA Research Report on Celebrities as Human Brands. The Report was released by the Coach of the Indian Cricket team, Ravi Shastri and Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor of the IIHB in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan was voted as India’s Most Trusted with a TIARA score of 88.0. In Bollywood, Akshay Kumar was Most Trusted with a score of 86.8, and Deepika Padukone topped the ladies with 82.8. Kapil Sharma led television with 63.2 and actress Kajol was the leader amongst females with 59.8. MS Dhoni was Most Trusted with a TIARA rating of 86.0 while cricketer Mithali Raj was not far behind at 83.9. The Indian captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife scored 70.1 to be the Most Trusted celebrity couple.

The TIARA Report is a comprehensive study of celebrities in India. TIARA is an acronym for Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect and Appeal. The study uses the research data across 64 active attributes covering image, personality and human factors; and a battery of confirmatory statements to quantify key celebrity dimensions.

“This report, for the first time, provides a DNA analysis of almost every prominent celebrity in the country. More importantly, our proprietary tools allow cross comparisons across celebrities, across attributes, across demographics, across cities, and more,” Goyal said.

Ayushmann Khurrana is the celebrity India Most Identifies with. His empathy score is a high 88.5. In Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal is just a whisker behind with 88.0, while Kareena Kapoor Khan is not far behind with 86.3. In television, Riteish Deshmukh leads on empathy with 68.5 while humourist Bharti Singh tops the ladies with 60.5 on Television. In Sports, Rohit Sharma is Most Identified with 85.3, while Smriti Mandhana with 80.4 tops the females. Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have the highest identification score with 86.1.

Hardik Pandya, perhaps still suffering from the aftermath of his Koffee with Karan was said by respondents to be India’s Most Controversial. Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut are said to be the Most Controversial in Bollywood. Karan Johar and Malaika Arora lead Television on notoriety. Virat Kohli and Sania Mirza lead on this negative attribute in Sports while Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are seen to be most controversial as a couple.

Alia Bhatt is India’s Most Attractive with a whopping TIARA score of 90.7. In Bollywood males, Hrithik Roshan leads on Attractiveness with a score of 87.7 while Katrina Kaif tops the ladies with 86.0. On television, Swwapnil Joshi and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya lead. In Sports, Captain Virat Kohli and tennis player Sania Mirza get the highest scores. As a couple, once again Virushka are at No.1.

