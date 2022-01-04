Amitabh Bachchan invites India to Expo 2020 Dubai in its latest advertising campaign

The Expo 2020 campaign spotlights the array of varied experiences Expo 2020 has to offer

Amitabh Bachchan, Shankar Mahadevan and Prasoon Joshi, CEO, McCann Worldgroup India, have come together to drive awareness of the Arab world, currently running in the UAE until March 31, 2022. The Expo 2020 campaign spotlights the array of varied experiences Expo 2020 has to offer, from projections on the Al Wasl dome, the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world, to its architecturally-stunning buildings – including 192 country pavilions – to thrilling performances on-site every day.

While many around the world continue to face challenges, people want to be able to feel part of a community, experience new things, learn and have fun, and Expo 2020 is the perfect place to do just that, Shankar Mahadevan, said. “When we began working on this project, the biggest challenge was to be able to truly convey the essence of Expo 2020 Dubai. We wanted it to be purposeful, but also playful and fun, catering to people of all ages and interests,” he added.

This campaign is a manifestation of what Expo 2020 Dubai has nurtured and it’s rewarding to see it come to life, Prasoon Joshi, chairman, McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific, and CEO and CCO McCann Worldgroup, India, said. “Expo 2020 has allowed the whole world to gather in one place, with nations from every corner of the planet bringing the best of what they have to offer. Working with Amitabh Bachchan is always a learning experience, as he always brings new concepts to life and the collaboration with the great musician Shankar Mahadevan is always special. Together we have tried to give this campaign the edge it needs to instantly resonate with the audience,” he highlighted.

