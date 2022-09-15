Amit Dhawan joins Art-E MediaTech as partner and CEO

Marketing and advertising agency Art-E MediaTech Pvt. Ltd has appointed Amit Dhawan as its CEO and the newest partner in the firm. Prior to this appointment, Dhawan was with Schbang as the founding partner and business head for their Delhi office where he was responsible for setting up the business in the North as well as leading the company’s media business.

“While we empower ourselves to meet the changing marketing landscape, we must have the solid support of people that will propel us forward. Having someone of Amit Dhawan’s caliber join us brings rich expertise in driving our clients to a reputable position in the marketplace, combined with qualitative and admirable leadership skills and knowledge,” Rohit Sakunia, co-founder, Art-E, said.

He has over eight years of experience and have worked with a diverse set of more than 200 brands including Johnson & Johnson, Panasonic, Godrej, Cipla, realme, and more.

“Art-E has always been at the forefront of delivering meaningful and true solutions to its clients by seamlessly integrating creative, tech and media. By applying the learning I have had so far, I hope to make a meaningful difference to the business of our clients,” Amit Dhawan, partner and CEO, Art-E, stated.

Art-E was founded by Rohit Sakunia, Tejender Sharma and Animesh Mukherjee in 2018 and has been helping brands like, Flipkart, Google, Coursera, Pidilite, Panasonic, Hisense and more create valuable digital experiences for their customers.

Art-E Mediatech is a full stack agency that claims to use the best marketing tools in nurturing digital marketing and advocacy of brands in India and across borders. Within a short span of time, the agency has grown into one of the leading players in the digital space. They have offices in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and Mumbai covering all aspects of digital marketing. They work with industries spanning mobility, consumer durables, FMCG, heavy industries and e-commerce, among others. Their core services are social media marketing, content creation and marketing, media buying and planning, TVC’s, product and technology development and design services.

