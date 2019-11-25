Amish Sabharwal joins GREY India as ECD

Sabharwal, while working for Dentsu Impact, led the launch campaign of IKEA in India

WPP-owned global advertising and marketing agency GREY India appoints Amish Sabharwal as executive creative director, based in Gurgaon. Sabharwal will work closely with Sandipan Bhattacharyya, chief creative officer, GREY India.

“We live in a world that’s being propelled by the phenomenal business ideas of a younger generation, so it’s only apt that advertising embraces the creative power of a new breed of thinkers,” Sandipan Bhattacharyya, chief creative officer, GREY India, said.

Prior to GREY, Sabharwal worked at JWT, McCann and Dentsu Impact, where he led the launch campaign of IKEA in India. He left Dentsu Impact in June, after a year-long stint as creative head based out of Bangalore.

On joining GREY, Amish said, “For the last couple of years, GREY India has been signalling a creative shift with big wins at Cannes, D&AD, One Show, Effies and Spikes. What’s truly motivating is the vision to create work that moves consumers, trends and juries alike. A place where creative culture and love for ideas supersedes hierarchies, silos and egos,” Amish Sabharwal, executive creative director, GREY India, said.

At JWT, as a senior creative director, he was involved in the revamp of Gatorade with campaigns like ‘Sweat for Gold’ and ‘Hate your Teacher’, and The Times of India print supplements’ campaign ‘Flirt with your city’ campaign. Further, he led the launch of Sting, an energy drink from Pepsi. Apart from this, he has worked on diverse brands such as Hindustan Times, Mint, Subway, Nescafe, Aircel, Nokia, Kurkure, Chevy Cruze, Lays, Airtel DTH, Pizza Hut and Indian Badminton League.

