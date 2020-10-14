  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amidst #BoycottTanishq, ASCI dismisses complaint against Tanishq’s latest advertisement

By: |
October 14, 2020 8:00 AM

While the ad was withdrawn by the company, ASCI said that it has no objection to the airing of this advertisement

The advertisement received a huge flak from netizens who condemned it for promoting “love jihad” and “fake secularism”The advertisement received a huge flak from netizens who condemned it for promoting “love jihad” and “fake secularism”

Following the social media outrage with #BoycottTanishq on its latest advertisement featuring an interfaith baby shower, Indian jewellery brand Tanishq has withdrawn its advertisement. The advertisement received a huge flak from netizens who condemned it for promoting “love jihad” and “fake secularism.” The idea behind the Ekatvam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness, Tanishq said in an official statement. “This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” it further added.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) too said that it received a complaint against the Tanishq advertisement, stating it to be objectionable since it promoted communal intermingling. However, ASCI said that the advertisement in question was viewed by an independent multi stakeholder panel- The Consumer Complaints Council, which balances view points from industry, civil society, lawyers, consumer activists as well as domain experts. “This panel was unanimous that nothing in the advertisement was indecent or vulgar or repulsive, which is likely in the light of generally prevailing standards of decency and propriety, to cause grave and widespread offence. The complaint was not upheld, as the advertisement did not violate the ASCI codes of honesty, truthfulness and decency in advertising. Therefore ASCI has no objection to the airing of this advertisement, should the advertiser choose to do so,” the advertisement body said in a statement.

Related News

The advertisement in question for Ekatvam by Tanishq featured a Hindu daughter-in-law married into a muslim family being welcomed into her traditional Hindu baby shower as her in-laws decided to replicate the traditions according to Hindu rituals. Following the widespread criticism, the advertisement was taken off by the brand from its YouTube channel.

Read Also: Essence wins integrated media mandate for jewellery brand Melorra in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Amidst #BoycottTanishq ASCI dismisses complaint against Tanishqs latest advertisement
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1News genre saw 26% rise in average ad volumes per day in September: TAM AdEx
2Dollar Industries Limited launches new campaigns for the festive season
3dentsu X retains the media mandate on AMFI