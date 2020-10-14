Amidst #BoycottTanishq, ASCI dismisses complaint against Tanishq’s latest advertisement

The advertisement received a huge flak from netizens who condemned it for promoting “love jihad” and “fake secularism”

Following the social media outrage with #BoycottTanishq on its latest advertisement featuring an interfaith baby shower, Indian jewellery brand Tanishq has withdrawn its advertisement. The advertisement received a huge flak from netizens who condemned it for promoting “love jihad” and “fake secularism.” The idea behind the Ekatvam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness, Tanishq said in an official statement. “This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” it further added.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) too said that it received a complaint against the Tanishq advertisement, stating it to be objectionable since it promoted communal intermingling. However, ASCI said that the advertisement in question was viewed by an independent multi stakeholder panel- The Consumer Complaints Council, which balances view points from industry, civil society, lawyers, consumer activists as well as domain experts. “This panel was unanimous that nothing in the advertisement was indecent or vulgar or repulsive, which is likely in the light of generally prevailing standards of decency and propriety, to cause grave and widespread offence. The complaint was not upheld, as the advertisement did not violate the ASCI codes of honesty, truthfulness and decency in advertising. Therefore ASCI has no objection to the airing of this advertisement, should the advertiser choose to do so,” the advertisement body said in a statement.

The advertisement in question for Ekatvam by Tanishq featured a Hindu daughter-in-law married into a muslim family being welcomed into her traditional Hindu baby shower as her in-laws decided to replicate the traditions according to Hindu rituals. Following the widespread criticism, the advertisement was taken off by the brand from its YouTube channel.

