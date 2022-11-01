AMFI unveils new campaign featuring Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni

Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has launched the next leg of the mutual fund investor education campaign featuring cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. The campaign has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.

“India is a country of savers. However, not many invest in capital markets. We want people to realise that investing at least some portion of their savings in mutual funds, will help them achieve their long-term financial goals. By investing in capital markets through the mutual funds,” A. Balasubramanian, chairman, AMFI, said.

The new campaign, launched by AMFI under its ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ awareness campaign, around the festive season, encourages people to start investing in mutual funds through the monthly SIP route, for their long-term financial goals, like children’s future and retirement.

“AMFI and WT have been on a journey of consumer education. The ongoing campaign has generated phenomenal results in terms of awareness for the MF category with its simple and easy to understand messages. Furthermore, the campaign has managed to move the needle in terms of participation in the category. The new campaign aims to build on the successful principles with a sharper call to action of ‘getting onto the playing field’ and we have none other than the legendary duo of Sachin and MSD delivering the compelling message,” Anurag Tandon, managing partner, WT Mumbai, stated.

