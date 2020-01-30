AMFI ropes in Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni for ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign

Left to right: NS Venkatesh, Sachin Tendulkar and Nilesh Shah

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has brought on board Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni for their ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign. The campaign aims to create awareness about mutual funds, as the preferred investment option.

Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni evoke unstinted trust and high dependability, and their longer-term orientation in their respective cricketing careers, has been akin to retail investors having equally longer term approach towards investment, Nilesh Shah, chairman, AMFI opined. “Longer term approach be it, in cricketing career or in Mutual Fund investments can deliver rich dividends be it for cricketers or investors, alike,” he added.

According to NS Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI, after three years of ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign, it was time to take the conversation with the retail investors across the country to the next level, by engaging the cricketing icons. “On behalf of the Mutual Fund Industry, I thank SEBI for taking a considerate view on allowing the engagement of celebrities, at the Industry level,” Venkatesh added.

For Sachin Tendulkar, discipline and longer term approach is the cornerstone towards achieving success, be it in any sport and likewise in personal investing. Similarly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni reiterates his four mantras- goal-based approach, starting early, staying disciplined and not being fazed by volatility- which helped him in his career and managing personal money.

AMFI is dedicated to developing the Indian Mutual Fund Industry on professional, healthy and ethical lines and to enhance and maintain standards in all areas with a view to protecting and promoting the interests of mutual funds and their unit holders. AMFI, the association of SEBI registered mutual funds in India of all the registered Asset Management Companies, was incorporated on August 22, 1995, as a non-profit organisation.

