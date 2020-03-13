AMFI brings cricketers to say ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’

The campaign aims to change the investors’ habit by making a shift from savings to mutual funds

In order to spread awareness and information about investment in mutual funds, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has launched a new campaign. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, the campaign features brand ambassadors Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Mithali Raj who highlight the benefits of investment with ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’.

The new campaign, an extension of the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ series launched in 2017 highlights regular conversations between the cricketers and the other members on the features of mutual funds. According to AMFI, the 2017 campaign added a substantial number of retail investors by creating inroads into the consumers’ mindset and probing them to consider Mutual Funds as part of their investment portfolio. After three years of the Mutual Funds Sahi Hai campaign, the AMFI felt that the time is right to take the conversation with the retail investors across the country to the next level, by engaging cricketers, N S Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI, said. “The campaign brought about behavioural changes and shifted the perception of Mutual Funds to Sahi Hai,” he claimed.

The campaign aims to change the investors’ habit by making a shift from savings to mutual funds, Kishore Tadepalli, SVP & managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, added. “As we move forward, we want to keep the momentum going and accelerate the speed of adoption. Bringing cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Mithali Raj on board will infuse fresh energy and add the required momentum to the category,” he claimed.

In order to make the content more relatable, the campaign has used simple conversations between friends to get the points across, Hanoz Mogrelia SVP & ECD, Wunderman Thompson, said. “The entire series features different cricketers having absolutely regular conversations about various things. There is not an iota of hero worship in the campaign,” he stated.

Read Also: MyGate launches #HeroesAtMyGate campaign to honour the security guards from around the country

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook