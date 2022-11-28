American Oncology Institute ropes in Mary Kom for its cancer detection campaign

Cancer hospital chain American Oncology Institute (AOI) has partnered with Mary Kom for its ‘Early Detection of Cancer’ campaign. Through the campaign, the company aims to spread awareness about the early detection of cancer and regular screening across the country, including northeast India which has the highest incidence of cancer.

Additionally, the campaign has been released across all social media platforms, in over five regional and vernacular languages, it claimed. It has been launched in over 10 states in form of out-of-home (OOH) and in-house advertising.

With Cancer, the earlier you detect the condition, the higher are the

chances of a better outcome, Mary Kom, chairperson, Athletes

Commission, Indian Olympic Association, said. “Through this association, I hope to spread the importance of early detection of cancer and empower each and every individual so that they are well prepared and lead a healthy life,” she added.

The ad film opens with Kom practising boxing and emphasised regular cancer screenings and diagnosis.

