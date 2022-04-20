American Oncology Institute (AOI) spreads awareness on oral and mouth cancer with their new campaign ‘we journey with you’

On National Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month, American Oncology Institute (AOI) has launched an awareness campaign on oral and mouth cancer. AOI through its brand tagline “We journey with you” aims to reinforce their commitment to the society’s well-being. The campaign aims to highlight the high-risk factors associated with all kinds of smokeless tobacco (STL) products while creating awareness of preventive measures.

Working on a campaign relating to healthcare comes with its unique set of challenges that are unlike any other industry, Tina Choudhury, campaign brand lead, CTSI South Asia, said. “We must choose the right message and medium keeping the creativity intact yet very simple. Our latest campaign on Oral Cancer awareness is specially curated to close the gap between communication and relevant messaging. Tapping into the power of social media, with a right media mix, we aim to create awareness that smokeless tobacco products are not an alternative and can cause cancer. As a part of this campaign a short film ‘Kal Ki Soch’ is issued in public health interest. We are already seeing traction in the campaign, and I hope to reach to a larger set of audience to spread awareness on Oral and Mouth Cancer,” she added.

As part of this campaign, AOI has conceptualised and released a short film on public health interest called Kal Ki Soch. The short film features two kids who are creating awareness on the health risk associated with smokeless tobacco consumption. The digital campaign is live across AOI’s social media channels and further released in over 10 states in the form of outdoor and other in-house advertising.

AOI is the leading cancer hospital chain of South Asia operating 16 cancer hospitals in the region. American Oncology Institute is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the largest cancer medical technology company- Varian Medical Systems, a Siemens Healthineers Company. While AOI offers best in class clinical expertise, technological superiority and service excellence, this campaign focuses on risks associated with smokeless tobacco which can also cause mouth/oral cancer. This awareness campaign aligns with the central campaign idea i.e., #AOICancercare and #Wejourneywithyou.

Read Also: Mohammad Shoib joins JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa as director of sales and marketing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook