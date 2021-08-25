Ambrane India unveils new brand identity

The introduction of the new visual identity matches with the brand’s overarching mission, Ashok Rajpal, director, Ambrane India, said.

Mobile accessories brand Ambrane India has unveiled its new brand identity with a new logo. As part of the brand evolution, it has also come up with a new tagline #ThereforeAmbrane in line with its promise to deliver next-generation modern tech solutions and experiences to its consumers. In addition, the brand has also introduced a new icon, and a fresh colour wheel for the logo. “When we started this exercise of the new logo, we wanted something that seals the brand promise yet showcases the company’s commitment in the fast-changing industry,” Ashok Rajpal, director, Ambrane India, said.

The message behind the logo is the brand is reliable, modern, Indian, while #ThereforeAmbrane represents the many reasons why Ambrane is the preferred brand of India, Rajpal noted. Furthermore, the orange colour in the logo depicts the brand’s zest and enthusiasm, while the blue palette displays trust and expertise, the company said in a statement.

“We never had an icon to our earlier Logo and hence it was critical to capture an icon that could resonate with the future audience and the vision of the brand. The symbol ‘therefore’, did encapsulate the communication,” Rajpal stated. The brand will now release 360-degree integrated marketing communications to bring drive the rebranding message forward.

“The introduction of the new visual identity matches with the brand’s overarching mission, which shall translate across packaging, branding, and all kinds of marketing communication. Ambrane’s ambitions to establish a leadership position in the mobile accessories space, by revamping nearly all facets of its business,” he added further.

The announcement comes close on the heels of the brand onboarding cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as its endorser. Ambrane India started its business in 2012. It claims to have over 330 service centres across India along with online customer support infrastructure. Ambrane products are available on several online platforms such as Homeshop18, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Amazon, India times, Shop clues as well as at various retails stores like Reliance Digital, Metro, Digital Xpress, Best Price, among others.

