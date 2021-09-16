Ambrane brings Disha Patani on board as its brand ambassador

This festive season, Ambrane will announce its integrated campaign with the actor

Mobile accessories brand Ambrane has signed Disha Patani as its brand ambassador in India. With the association, Ambrane aims to strengthen its network among millennials. Patani is the latest to join Ambrane, which already includes the likes of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as its brand ambassador. This festive season, Ambrane will announce its integrated campaign with the actor. The outreach shall include all the digital platforms along with outdoor executions and activations, the company said. “The BTL campaign shall involve ambient advertising and retail activations,” it added.

“A fashion icon and a powerhouse of talent, Disha’s vibrant, exciting and vivacious personality makes for a perfect fit with the style and panache that Ambrane has become synonymous with. Disha is not only a style icon but also an inspiration to the youth. She has an incredible fan following, not just on-screen, but her influential presence on social media has captured the fellowship in millions. Her commitment to fitness and her love for dance, combined with her zesty personality, makes her an ideal choice for Ambrane,” Ashok Rajpal, CEO and founder, Ambrane India said on the association.

“Disha, with her very astounding performance, has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She is one of Bollywood’s leading stars and has received critical and popular acclaim for her style and work. It is her versatility that resonates with Ambrane’s identity. Through this association, we aim to ignite a stronger narrative for the brand,” he added further.

“Ambrane has simplified my everyday routine. The gadgets help me stay powered and charged in style. I am excited to be associated with Ambrane and looking forward to this collaboration,” Patani stated.

