Ambience Group onboards iCubesWire as its animation and video production agency

iCubesWire, a digital ad tech conglomerate, has been appointed as the animation and video production agency for Ambience Group, real estate developers with a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality projects.

This collaboration marks an important milestone for both companies as iCubesWire brings its expertise in animation and video production to the table, helping Ambience Group gain access to a new set of creative tools to reach out to its audience.

Speaking about the partnership, Ankush Kaul, chief business officer, Ambience Group, said, “We are confident that iCubesWire will bring innovative ideas and creative video solutions, enhancing our ability to create captivating marketing campaigns. We look forward to working closely with their team and leveraging their animation and video production expertise.”

Commenting on the appointment, Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, said, “Our team is committed to delivering high-quality work that exceeds their expectations and helps them achieve their marketing goals.”

The collaboration between iCubesWire and Ambience Group is expected to result in some exciting new campaigns that will capture the imagination of consumers and help drive brand awareness and engagement.

