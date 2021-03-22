Ambience Group awards its creative mandate to iCubesWire

The agency has been serving Ambience Group as its digital agency for more than three years

iCubesWire, an integrated digital marketing agency, has been appointed as Ambience Group’s creative agency. The agency has been serving Ambience Group as its digital agency for more than three years. With this, the agency will now be responsible for creating brand communication across digital and offline media channels and will also play a key role in managing campaigns.

Since the agency has a great deal of experience in the real estate domain, it was only wise to put our faith in them and strengthen our three-year-old partnership further, Ankush Kaul, president, sales and marketing, Ambience Group, said. “We are hopeful that our association with iCubesWire will be fruitful to us, and they would be an equal partner in our ambition to achieve greater success for our brand,” he added.

“Our team, as always, will leave no stone unturned to deliver the best marketing services that will enable the brand to grow its business manifold. With our expertise in conceptualising creative campaigns to engage target audiences both online and offline, we are all set to bring exponential business returns for one of our most esteemed clients,” Sahil Chopra, founder and chief executive officer, iCubesWire, said.

Ambience Group is engaged in the business of real estate development mainly having a focus on premium developments primarily in the National Capital Region with in-house construction and development capabilities. The group has its super luxury residential project Caitriona at Ambience Island, NH8 in Gurugram. The diversified Group also operates iconic malls in Gurugram and Vasant Kunj, and premium office developments in Gurugram, Shalimar Bagh and Rohini. The Group also owns luxury hotels including The Leela Ambience Hotel & Residences, Gurugram and The Leela Ambience Hotel & Convention Centre, East Delhi.

