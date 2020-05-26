Amazon’s Nikhil Sareen joins VAHDAM Teas as chief business officer

Sareen was among the startup leadership team setting up Amazon ’s e-commerce business in India

Tea brand VAHDAM Teas has appointed Nikhil Sareen as the chief business officer for their online business. In his new role, Sareen will help the company usher in the next level of growth and will run the online P&L for the company including e-commerce, D2C, technology, and supply chain.

With over 10 years of experience, Sareen has founded Schoolkart.com, an e-commerce store selling school merchandise, which raised external capital and reached scale. He recently exited the business. He was also among the startup leadership team setting up Amazon’s e-commerce business in India. Sareen is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business.

Sareen will report into the founder and CEO, Bala Sarda. “Nikhil is an experienced leader. We look forward to having him join our team and help the brand usher into the next phase of growth. Nikhil brings a lot of balance and execution prowess to our current organisational structure and we look to further strengthening the brand, globally. The Post COVID-19 offers a tremendous opportunity for online-grocery and consumer brands like ours. And, we are strengthening the team for the next decade of growth,” Bala Sarda added.

Founded in 2015 by Bala Sarda, VAHDAM Teas is India’s home grown tea brand present across more than 100 countries. The company has till date raised over $17 Million funding from investors including VCs like Fireside Ventures, Sixth Sense Ventures, Mankind Pharma, SAR Group, Urmin Group, Chona Family and entrepreneurs like Kris Gopalkrishnan, Pankaj Chaddha, Amrish Rau amongst others.

