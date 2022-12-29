Amazon to join big tech players in live sports investment

TechCrunch stated that Amazon will be incorporating sports content in its operations. According to the portal, the company has focused its investments on Prime Video and live sports content for its platform. Moreover, the company recently launched sports-based talk shows that were featured on Prime Video and its ad-supported streaming platform Freevee.

At Amazon, we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas to delight customers, an Amazon spokesperson said. “We also continually evaluate the progress and potential of our products and services to deliver customer value, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments,” they added.

At the moment, the company owns the exclusive rights for NFL’s Thursday Night Football, and it also showcases some Premier League soccer matches and Yankees baseball games, TechCrunch stated.

