Amazon Sellers India launches its new campaign ‘Itna Aasan Hai’

The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy

E-commerce platform Amazon India has rolled out its seller driven campaign ‘Itna Aasan Hai’ highlighting how sellers are thriving on the Amazon ecosystem with ease. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign points out how the platform is making the enrolling process a lot simpler and hassle free, making it easier for anyone who wants to move their business online on Amazon.

“The intent of the campaign is to communicate to existing and prospective sellers who are not on the platform, how easy and simple it is to sell on Amazon. This message needs to be communicated to the sellers in a way that is simple and easily understandable making it that much more memorable,” the company said in an official communication.

According to Satish Upadhyay, head – marketing, Amazon India Marketplace, the 600,000 sellers on Amazon.in are benefiting from online selling while bringing hundreds of millions of unique products for our customers. “With this campaign, we intend to communicate to millions of MSMEs about how Amazon makes it easy for small businesses to go digital and start or expand their business by reaching millions of Amazon customers through e-commerce,” he added.

For millions of small businesses, it is both easy to sell as well as to grow with Amazon, N. Ramamoorthi, president, Ogilvy South said. “While the nursery rhyme execution in this series of ads makes this point in a simple, memorable manner, it also underscores Amazon’s commitment to the progress of sellers and small businesses across India,” he stated.

As for V Kamala Gowri, VP, Ogilvy South, a lot of small businesses in the country look for a partner to help grow their business. “This campaign shows how simple it is to register your business on Amazon and kick start your online journey. The creative device of a nursery rhyme helps bring out the message in the most simplistic manner,” Gowri explained.

Read Also: Celebrate life with good food, says Nature’s Basket in new brand campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook