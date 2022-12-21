Amazon relaunches Amazon Gaming in India for Prime members

Amazon has announced the relaunch of Prime Gaming in India, which aims to benefit gaming enthusiasts. According to the company, Prime members in India can unlock access to monthly free games and exclusive in-game content like power-ups, skins, collectables and more from the website across their various titles.

Gaming has become widely popular, and Amazon recognises the need to provide a robust selection of games and content to enhance the playing experience of our Prime members, Akshay Sahi – director, Prime and delivery experience, Amazon India, said. “With the rebranded launch of Prime Gaming, we continue to make Amazon Prime more valuable for members in India. The new Prime Gaming comes with accessibility to the latest games and we will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes,” he added.

Additionally, the company added that Prime Gaming is available to all desktop, mobile browsers and Android apps of the platform. It will be available to iOS app customers from January 2023. The launch supports English as a default option and additional India-specific languages will be available in 2023, the company claimed.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook