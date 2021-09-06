Amazon Prime Video’s Vijay Subramaniam quits

Subramaniam has over 20 years of experience across mainstream media.

Amazon Prime Video’s Vijay Subramaniam has stepped down from his position as director and head, content. Subramaniam had joined Prime Video in June 2017 and played an instrumental role in inking content deals with major studios and production houses with an aim to provide Prime Video with an edge over its rival OTT platforms such as Netflix. With him leaving, Gaurav Gandhi, director and country manager, Amazon Prime Video will continue to lead Prime Video in India.

“We are grateful to him for his valuable contributions over the last four years. Vijay Subramaniam has played a key role in Prime Video’s growth in India in this period. In his content leadership role, Subramaniam helped forge several key creator partnerships as well as laid great focus on expanding our content selection across languages,” an Amazon Prime Video spokesperson said.

Subramaniam has over 20 years of experience across mainstream media. Prior to Amazon Prime Video, he was with the The Walt Disney Company as the executive director – media networks and was responsible for revenue, business, content and programming strategy, among others. He was also the sales director at MTV Networks from 2003 to 2007. Vijay Subramaniam has worked with multiple other companies such as ENIL, Star India and Stardust.

Read Also: Newgen Software elevates Virender Jeet as CEO

Read Also: How being data led and data native is crucial in transforming OOH advertising

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook