Amazon Prime Video urges customers to reconnect with loved ones in #ApnoWaliDiwali campaign

Amazon Prime Video has launched a new campaign for the festive season. The campaign titled #ApnoWaliDiwali urges customers and fans to reconnect with loved ones. As per an official statement, the campaign consists of two films, conceptualised in-house and created by Big Momma Productions, that will run on digital platforms and TV. It features actor Pankaj Tripathi and Maanvi Gagroo who played the role of Kaleen Bhaiyya in Mirzapur and Siddhi in Four More Shots Please!

Prime Video wants to encourage its customers to take a moment to reconnect and rediscover the joy of togetherness – in real life or virtually, Sushant Sreeram, director, marketing, Amazon Prime Video, India, said. With this campaign, the over-the-top (OTT) platform wants to remind customers that Prime Video and the world of their favourite stories and characters are always going to be around, but they shouldn’t miss the beautiful opportunity to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones, Sreeram noted.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to say this than have some of our iconic characters do it for us! We hope customers enjoy many joyous moments and create some amazing new memories this festive season and we can’t wait for them all to be back to their favourite world of Prime Video,” Sreeram added further.

With a strong message, the campaign urges users to celebrate with their family and friends, following all necessary health and safety precautions, rather than browsing content on Prime Video during the festival. Sohini Dasgupta, founder, Big Momma Production, has directed both the campaign films.

