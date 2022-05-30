Amazon Prime Video partners with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment; announces worldwide-exclusive, multi-year licensing slate

Amazon Prime Video has entered into a worldwide-exclusive, multi-film licensing collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE). As part of the association, the steaming service will be home to NGE’s upcoming slate of movies, soon after their theatrical launch. NGE’s movie slate includes Bawaal, Sanki, Baaghi 4, Kartik Aaryan’s untitled project, among others.

NGE has been entertaining the audience for the last 70 years, contributing to the Indian culture and today it’s a new era in entertainment with OTT becoming such an integral part of people’s lives, Sajid Nadiadwala, managing director. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, said. “This collaboration marks NGE’s first-ever, worldwide exclusive, multi-film, multi-year deal with Prime Video – we are confident that this partnership of inclusive cinema will enable our upcoming titles to travel beyond geographies and add further value to Prime Video’s stellar content selection,” he added.

The films, post their theatrical release, will be available on Amazon Prime Video for all Prime members. Additionally, the films will also be available ‘to-rent’ on Amazon Prime Video for all Amazon customers (Prime or otherwise) in the ‘Early Access Rental’ window. “At Amazon, we start with the customer and work backwards and this collaboration is another step towards fulfilling that promise. Prime Video has played a key role in significantly enhancing the audience base for Indian films, across languages, both within the country and internationally,” Manish Menghani, director – content licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, stated.

The titles will join the thousands of Indian and international TV shows and movies in the Amazon Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series The Family Man, Mirzapur Season 1 & 2, Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa,Breathe: Into The Shadows, Bandish Bandits, Paatal Lok, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Four More Shots Please, The Family Man – New season, Made In Heaven, and Inside Edge season 1 and Season 2, Indian films such as Sherni, Coolie No. 1, Hello Charlie, Gulabo Sitabo, Durgamati, Chhalaang, Shakuntala Devi, Toofaan, Ponmagal Vandhal, French Biriyani, Law, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Penguin, Nishabdham, Maara, V, CU Soon, Soorarai Pottru, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja, Drishyam 2, Halal Love Story, Middle Class Melodies, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Unpaused among others and the award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Originals like The Tomorrow War, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Coming 2 America, Without Remorse, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All this is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.

