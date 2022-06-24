Amazon Prime Video partners with AMC Networks to launch AMC+ and Acorn TV on Prime Video Channels in India

Amazon Prime Video, and AMC Networks, today announced the launch of AMC+ and Acorn TV on Prime video channels in India. As part of the AMC+ subscription, Prime members will have access to Acorn TV, offering ad-free dramas from Britain. Premier original programming will be available subtitled in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for the convenience of Prime members.

“Prime Video Channels has expanded the choice of English and international content available to customers further by giving them access to a wide range of exclusive, high-quality programming from multiple streaming services, while offering them the convenience of enjoying their favourite shows and movies at a single destination, with all their favourite Prime Video features,” Chaitanya Divan, head of Prime Video channels and sports, Amazon Prime video, India, said.

AMC+ is a premium subscription service that offers Prime members access to high-quality scripted dramas, fan-favourite franchises, and a wide range of ad-free exclusive series and films from the US and around the world.

“AMC+ offers viewers thousands of hours of celebrated and award-winning series. AMC+ combines thought-provoking stories and iconic characters in one subscription. We are excited to partner with Prime Video channels to bring our slate of original programming to audiences in India and look forward to delivering many exclusive premieres in the months ahead,” Courtney Thomasma, General Manager of AMC+, stated.

The subscription will be available for Rs 699 annually. Alternatively, Prime members can also purchase an add-on subscription to Acorn TV only at an introductory annual price of Rs 249. After the introductory offer, customers who wish to subscribe only to Acorn TV, can do so for an annual price of Rs 499.

