Amazon Prime Video enters content distribution space; launches Prime Video Channels

It’s a marketplace game for Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform has now entered into the content distribution space with the launch of Prime Video Channels in India. Acting as an intermediary, Prime Video Channels will provide Prime members the option to go for add-on subscriptions of over-the-top (OTT) services and stream their content on the Amazon Prime Video app and website in India. “We have an unparalleled reach as Amazon Prime Video is watched in 99% of India’s pin codes that translate into about 4,400 cities and towns. Prime Video as an app is already available on hundreds of devices across smart TVs, mobile phones and personal devices. Hence, our reach to consumers is very valuable for our partners who are fighting for discoverability,” Chaitanya Divan, head, Prime Video Channels, Amazon Prime Video told BrandWagon Online.

The OTT platform has currently partnered with eight platforms including discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, Shorts TV, and is in talks with more platforms. First launched in the US five years ago, Prime Video Channel has received positive response both from customers as well as from partner platforms. Currently the service is available in 12 countries, including India, and has over 350 partner platforms on board. For Divan, this is because there are many new skills that go into building a successful direct-to-consumer (D2C) service, skills Amazon has experience in. “From our partner’s point of view, it is not easy managing D2C services. There are many new elements and skills that these partners have to build up. Amazon Prime Video Channels brings all these elements under one suite and uses our considerable experience in customer service, billing, as well as tech infrastructure to benefit our partner platforms,” he added.

With the launch of Prime Video Channels, Amazon has replicated the E-commerce marketplace model. The platform will act as an intermediary between the partner platforms and Prime users. Prime Video Channels will give Prime members content recommendations from its partner platforms accessible with respective add-on subscriptions. As part of the revenue model which Amazon follows for its retail business — it charges a commission for helping sellers to create its online rails of products — right from cataloguing to earning from advertising on its website. It seems that the company plans to follow a similar model in case of content.

As for payments, members can currently pay for partner platforms through credit cards and select debit cards which support recurring payments, but the platform plans to add more payment options.

