Amazon Prime rolls out new campaign ‘Membership ek, Khushiyan anek’

Amazon Prime has launched a new ‘Membership ek, Khushiyan anek’ campaign. Directed by Shoojit Sarkar and conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign features two films called Mohalla and Long Drive. Through the campaign, the brand aims to make Prime members see beyond the functional benefits of the membership and enables them to turn an everyday moment into a special and memorable time of togetherness with their family and friends.

Amazon Prime has always innovated to add convenience selection mixed with a sense of belonging for the Prime members and the new campaign narrate that feeling of Prime’s multi-benefits in the customers lives, Ravi Desai, director – mass and brand marketing, Amazon India, said. “Our long-term vision is to grow Amazon Prime into the largest and the most loved membership program in India. This year’s campaign takes this effort further by showing how Prime (and its benefits) can enable our customers to create magical moments with their loved ones and extract more joy out of their day,” he added.

The first film, takes a relatable setting in the life of a small-town family and depicts how Amazon Prime membership not just enables but amplifies their family time experience. Backdrop against a family bonding over movies on Prime Video narrates a relatable scenario from every household – thereby reiterating Prime’s relevance in everyday life. The second film, Long Drive, shows how a young girl getting a timely delivery of a pair of Bluetooth speakers, turns a simple drive with her grandfather into a memorable long drive. She combines the experience with Amazon Music and transforms what could be a mundane ride to a fun-filled ride to remember.

Amazon Prime membership works customer backwards and strives to be relevant in customers daily lives, Ramakrishnan Hariharan, executive creative director, Ogilvy Mumbai, stated. “Their innovation model works on building something that is usable and this is where the campaign line ‘Membership ek. Khushiyan anek’ comes into play by portraying the many joys of everyday life, made possible with Amazon Prime. Instead of crafting films highlighting each of the services, we decided to showcase the combined effect of the services. We have kept the stories simple and relatable wherein the protagonist gives a glimpse of his or her real life, and how Amazon Prime Membership has helped in enhancing it. The attempt is to strike an emotional chord yet staying rooted in the services themselves,” he highlighted.

