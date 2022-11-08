scorecardresearch
Amazon Pay launches second leg of #AbHarDinHuaAasan digital campaign

The campaign attempts to celebrate the way digital payments simplify the lives of millions of merchants across the country

Written by BrandWagon Online
Over five million merchants have signed up for the Amazon Pay for Business app since its launch, the company said

Amazon Pay has rolled out the second part of its #AbHarDinHuaAasan digital campaign. As per the company, the campaign is an attempt to celebrate the way digital payments simplify the lives of millions of merchants across the country.

Amazon Pay makes digital payments trusted, convenient, fast and frictionless, and enables the widest choice of payment options for both our merchants and customers, Vikas Bansal, whole time director- Amazon Pay India, claimed. “Our continued focus is to empower small and medium businesses (SMBs) and micro-merchants through payment tools and solutions. #AbHarDinHuaAasan is our endeavour to raise awareness and further strengthen the need for adoption of digital payments and encourage every merchant, customer, old or young to transact seamlessly,” he added.

The first part of the campaign was launched in 2021, and showcased the ease of using digital payments post the pandemic and its impact on millions of customers and merchants. As per the company, over five million merchants have signed up for the Amazon Pay for Business app since its launch.

