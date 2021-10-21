Amazon launches the second edition of #DeliverThanks campaign

The campaign is conceptualised and produced by Organic

Amazon has rolled out the second edition of its digital campaign ‘#DeliverThanks’ to encourage customers to share messages of happiness and appreciation for its frontline teams who ensure safe and timely delivery of their ‘Khushiyon ke dibbe’. The campaign aims to recognise the efforts of tens of thousands of associates across Amazon’s Operations Network who are relentlessly working to ensure that the festive shopping of customers reaches their doorstep safely and on time, every single time. The second edition of #DeliverThanks encourages customers to get creative and paste a ‘Thank You’ note or poster at their doorstep for delivery associates. With the user-generated campaign, Amazon aims to mobilise its customers to use their creativity to share their happiness and appreciation towards the many delivery associates, pickers, packers, sorters and other associates working in its fulfilment and delivery network, who are enabling their festive shopping.

Amazon is grateful to the tens of thousands of frontline associates who go out of their way to deliver festive happiness, the ‘Khushiyon ke dibbe’ that the customers eagerly wait for, Ravi Desai, director – mass and brand marketing, Amazon India, said. “This campaign is a celebration of our frontline teams. The first edition of #DeliverThanks campaign saw thousands of messages and wishes from the customers for our associates. Keeping the essence of the campaign at its core, this year, we are also urging customers to #DeliverThanks and share their happiness in a creative and more personal way,” he added.

Conceptualised and produced by Organic by MSL, the digital film features Amazon’s associates across the operations network, giving audiences a glimpse of the people behind the scenes. While most customers see only the delivery associates at their doorstep, there are tens of thousands of people working behind the scenes who play a role in fulfilling customer promises in the fulfilment, sortation and delivery network. The digital film narrates the story of a kid who puts an effort to create a poster to thank the people at Amazon who ensure that his festive order reaches him safely and on time, and highlights the associates who picked, packed and delivered his order. The video ends with a montage of several thank you posters, giving a lead to the customers to participate in the #DeliverThanks campaign.

